JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target to GBX 280

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 132 ($1.65) to GBX 280 ($3.50) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARGGY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

ARGGY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 50,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,302. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

