John R. Moore Sells 1,897 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,897 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $16,883.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
EWTX traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,297. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $585.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -0.19.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,493,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after buying an additional 1,133,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 293,834 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 223,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 61,902 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after buying an additional 525,277 shares during the period.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
