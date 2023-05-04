John R. Moore Sells 1,897 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 1,897 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $16,883.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

EWTX traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,297. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $585.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -0.19.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,493,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after buying an additional 1,133,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 293,834 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 223,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 61,902 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after buying an additional 525,277 shares during the period.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

