John Bryant Purchases 5,070 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) insider John Bryant purchased 5,070 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £156.07 ($194.99) per share, with a total value of £791,274.90 ($988,599.33).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR stock traded down GBX 63.13 ($0.79) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching £155.37 ($194.11). 277,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,144. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,340 ($91.70) and a fifty-two week high of £168.32 ($210.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,017.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of £145.55 and a 200-day moving average price of £128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($201.35) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a £140 ($174.91) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($188.66) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($224.89) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £142.27 ($177.75).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.