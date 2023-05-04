Joanne M. Donovan Sells 3,254 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,960.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,960 shares in the company, valued at $88,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 239,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $585.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -0.19. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $14.33.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
