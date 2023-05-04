Joanne M. Donovan Sells 3,254 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,960.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,960 shares in the company, valued at $88,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 239,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $585.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of -0.19. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,493,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after buying an additional 1,133,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after buying an additional 293,834 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 223,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 61,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after buying an additional 525,277 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

