JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Up to $17.70

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $19.65. JFrog shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 220,166 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.

JFrog Trading Up 15.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,303,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,484,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $37,465.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,303,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,484,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $45,402.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,301,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,332,239.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,894 shares of company stock worth $5,238,107. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

