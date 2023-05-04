JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-$83.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.81 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.21 EPS.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of FROG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. JFrog has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.18.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,303,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,484,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,303,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,484,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,238,107. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $6,669,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 727.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 219,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.