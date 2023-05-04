Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 458 ($5.72) and last traded at GBX 460 ($5.75). 7,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 2,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 472 ($5.90).

Jersey Electricity Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of £53.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,703.70 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 477.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 497.06.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Jersey Electricity’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity at Jersey Electricity

About Jersey Electricity

In other Jersey Electricity news, insider Elisabeth Iceton purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 490 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($15,304.85). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

