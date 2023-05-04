Jeffrey Michael Martin Acquires 1,200 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Michael Martin acquired 1,200 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at $91,714. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Michael Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Michael Martin acquired 130 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $2,386.80.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 251,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVCY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Stories

