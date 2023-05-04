Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.80.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE J opened at $115.26 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

