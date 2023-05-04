J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.14

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 5287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 228 ($2.85) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 213 ($2.66) to GBX 219 ($2.74) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.20.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

