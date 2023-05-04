Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IVN traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 724,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,465. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.42. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$6.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market cap of C$14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

