Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
IVPAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IVPAF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,026. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakula Project, Western Foreland Exploration Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
