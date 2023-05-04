Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ITRI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Itron Stock Down 0.6 %

ITRI opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. Itron has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $81,909.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,335,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,365 shares of company stock worth $512,453. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Itron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Itron by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

