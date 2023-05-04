Issuer Direct (ISDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, May 5th.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 8.22%.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Issuer Direct stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 million, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.86. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Issuer Direct from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Issuer Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Featured Articles

