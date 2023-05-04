iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Position Decreased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.86. 481,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,399. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

