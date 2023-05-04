iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $172.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

