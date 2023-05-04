iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Position Cut by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $86.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.06.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

