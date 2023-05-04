iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,829,000 after purchasing an additional 269,021 shares during the last quarter. Agilis Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 182,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS EFAV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.26. 237,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.