iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,425,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 723,824 shares.The stock last traded at $66.15 and had previously closed at $65.76.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 377.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 48,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 150,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,585,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,803 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

