iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Down 6.1% in April

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IFGL opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFGL. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Agilis Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $259,000.

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

