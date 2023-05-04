iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,766,000 after purchasing an additional 293,833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,422,000 after acquiring an additional 71,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 952,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

