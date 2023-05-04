iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 10.2% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $276,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $91.25. 1,529,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.