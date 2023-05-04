iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.4% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.39. 3,293,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,200. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.