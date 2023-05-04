iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,915,368 shares. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

