iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Nwam LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.19. 7,915,368 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

