iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 4.0% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $129.65. The stock had a trading volume of 739,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,707. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.61.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

