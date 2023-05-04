iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 291,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,230,000 after buying an additional 257,089 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 212,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after acquiring an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.61. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

