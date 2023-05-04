iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Starfox Financial Services LLC

Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 10.5% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after buying an additional 2,089,239 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after buying an additional 1,350,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,000,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.45. 3,668,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,399. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

