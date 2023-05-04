iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

STIP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $98.95. 113,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,700. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $97.74. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $104.35.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

