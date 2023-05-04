IOTA Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $541.21 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001206 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009869 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000104 BTC.
IOTA Profile
MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
