Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.73-$1.81 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $16,153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,707,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,442,000 after buying an additional 464,029 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

