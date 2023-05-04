Investors Purchase Large Volume of Enovix Call Options (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 23,004 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average daily volume of 15,678 call options.
NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,983. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. Enovix has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $26.30.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 41.34% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 179,590 shares of company stock worth $1,868,554 in the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
