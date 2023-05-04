Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 10,951 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the average daily volume of 4,965 put options.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $5.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.06. 5,264,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,291. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 11.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,568,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Comerica by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 100.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

