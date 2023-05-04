Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ: CMCT):
- 5/3/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/22/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had its price target raised by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.
- 3/29/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.63%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
