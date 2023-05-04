Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ: CMCT):

5/3/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/22/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had its price target raised by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

3/29/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2023 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

