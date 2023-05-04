Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 4th (AAU, ABIO, ABSI, ADXS, AEMD, AHPI, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, AMS)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, May 4th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Clarus Securities began coverage on shares of Collective Mining (OTCMKTS:CNLMF). Clarus Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY). Cantor Fitzgerald issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

