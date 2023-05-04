Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.8% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 240,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $48.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.