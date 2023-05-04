Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,125,000 after buying an additional 386,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.35. 2,336,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,886. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.