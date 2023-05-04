Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.