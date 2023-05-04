Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Intuit worth $118,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $425.31. 603,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

