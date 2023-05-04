Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $86.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 16.3 %

IPI stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 469,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $82.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth about $1,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Intrepid Potash

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

