Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading Up 3.9%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.71 and last traded at $65.65. Approximately 223,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 800,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $13,226,937. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.