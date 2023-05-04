International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Insider Gary Thompson Acquires 22,000 Shares

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) insider Gary Thompson purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £21,560 ($26,936.53).

International Personal Finance Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IPF stock opened at GBX 97.65 ($1.22) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £218.52 million, a PE ratio of 396.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.02. International Personal Finance plc has a 1 year low of GBX 62.77 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 117.44 ($1.47).

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

International Personal Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About International Personal Finance

Several research firms recently commented on IPF. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

(Get Rating)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.