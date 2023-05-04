International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $123.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

