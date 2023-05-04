Interface (TILE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Interface has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Interface to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Interface Stock Performance

Interface stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.90. Interface has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Interface in the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Interface by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

