Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.38. Intelligent Systems shares last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 17,000 shares traded.

Intelligent Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $349.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

