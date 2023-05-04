Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 9.1%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.54 and last traded at $42.08. 626,778 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,098,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTLA. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.30.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

