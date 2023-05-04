Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Insider Tom Sharma Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) insider Tom Sharma sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $24,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tom Sharma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Tom Sharma sold 9,204 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $147,264.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,800.00.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAS opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.33 and a beta of 1.70. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after buying an additional 337,053 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

