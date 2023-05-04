Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. UBS Group began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $320.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5,349.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.12. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $328.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 8.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 15.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.