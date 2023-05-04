Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,920,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 31st total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Insmed alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 645.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Insmed has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative net margin of 196.26% and a negative return on equity of 865.02%. The company had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.