Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells 2,913 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $175,349.70.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 2,757 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $106,392.63.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $351,369.48.

Wayfair Trading Down 1.1 %

W opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.05. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.